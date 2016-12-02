Action for Abbeyfield House

Story by Lyn Brandon

Over the last few years there have been meetings and discussions with Sheffield City Council and local community members about the future of Abbeyfield House. A new roof and setting up a charitable organisation were some of the early steps to secure the house for the benefit of the local community. Charitable organisations working from the house include Green City Action and the Burngreave Messenger. There is a load of potential to increase use of the house and make it a real community hub for Burngreave. We want to develop an action plan so we can move

forward – to do this we need more ideas and help from local residents. This includes practical tasks that need doing to enable community use, ideas for future developments, fundraising, and building links across the whole community. As a starting point we are holding

an open community meeting on Tuesday 20th December 2.00 – 4.00pm in Abbeyfield House Community Room. You can come along for the whole event or just drop in. If you can’t attend the meeting please contact Lyn on 07876 550 465 to let us know your thoughts and we will keep you informed of future meetings and developments.