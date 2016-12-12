Child care consultation

How can we increase the take-up of government funded free childcare in Burngreave?
Sheffield City Council have recognised that take up of free childcare for 2, 3 and 4 year olds in Burngreave lags far behind the Sheffield average and want to know why.
Childcare at an early age can improve educational attainment in later years, can increase social skills and aid all round child development.
Likewise, government provided childcare can also be a way by which to support parents back into work.
Of course, it can also be a welcome break!
Our research is trying to understand what can be done to increase the use of free childcare in Burngreave.
Do parents know about their entitlement?
Is there enough provision in the area?
Is there a communication issue?
What could be done to engage the local community?
We are hoping to gain responses from 100 families and your feedback is confidential.
Contact us for more information on:
tammypiercey@burngreaveworks.org.uk
zaheerahmed@burngreaveworks.org.uk
