Have your say in the tree consultation

Story by Danielle Fortier

Up to 50% of the highway tree population – 18,000 trees – are due to be felled by Amey in the next five years as part of the Streets Ahead project. Letters have been sent out across the area informing residents about the consultation process for Burngreave and Pitsmoor. Each street has received a letter with a unique code which is needed to complete the survey. If over 50% of residents object to the trees being felled, the matter is referred to an Independent Tree Panel to advise the council. I believe our trees benefit everyone’s health and well-being by filtering pollution from the air. The retention of healthy, safe mature trees is not just about making the streets look attractive but also about protecting people’s health. Please fill the survey before 9th December to have your say.