Ruby-May – flying

Story by Carrie Hedderwick | Photo by Ruby-May Martinwood

Ruby-May from Roe Lane has just started as a student at the Doreen Bird College of Performing Arts in Kent. She won a dance and drama award to the prestigious school, which means that her fees and living costs will be funded for the next three years!

She will be trained in a wide range of dance styles – ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, tap, jazz, break dancing, commercial, acrobatics – most of which she has had experience of over the last six years at the Hype Dance Academy here in Sheffield. Singing and drama are also integral to the course. Ruby-May was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in February and says: “I cope with my condition with a positive mindset, support and reassurance from my family, and fantastic medication which works wonders with restoring my immune system… I remind myself I can still do what other dancers can do, despite my arthritis.” In the new year Ruby-May will star in the new eight part BBC series Taboo. She plays Winter – a feral androgynous character in this Ridley Scott production. So, all the best to Ruby-May – may her impressive commitment lead on to a successful career in musical theatre!