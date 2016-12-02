Simple stories

Story by Steve Pool | Photo by Jonathan Turner

Photographer Jonathan Turner is setting up photo shoots with a difference around the area. He is using a process involving collodion plates which were used in fairgrounds over 100 years ago. The camera can only take one picture at a time and you have to hold the same pose for around six seconds. Jonathan develops the picture there and then in a mobile darkroom, this sounds grand but is just a small tent sat on an old pram. Everyone that takes part will receive a one-off print in the post and Jonathan is hoping to put all the images together online.

Jonathan says:

“The first shoot took place at Burngreave cemetery and we ended up with a bit of a queue, but people brought out tables and chairs and cups of tea – next time I think we will make a cake and bring some dominos. Everything is so fast with technology, it’s nice sometimes

to slow everything down a bit.”