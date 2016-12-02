Women’s health day

Story by Corrine Moss

On 26th October I was kindly invited to take part in a women’s health day held twice a month at SADACCA. The day takes the form of informal getting together including discussion on health matters, which this time included how sickle cell conditions affect African Caribbean

communities. With the African and Caribbean population being so small in the UK it is a constant battle to get funding and support. The group also spoke about Drink Wise Age Well’s upcoming free six week resilience course and had a delicious and healthy lunch. During the final part of the day the group took part in group exercises that were low impact and inclusive to allow individuals to participate at their own pace. The ladies are very happy for all communities to join them at SADACCA for health days. Future activities include massage, Kundalini yoga and regular exercise.