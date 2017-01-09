Firvale Social Cafe

Do you have health issues? Need somewhere to go and meet new people? Feeling fed up?

Come and join our brand new Social café Once a month at the Healthy Living Centre on Earl Marshal Rd S4 8LB Come and have a chat with us we have experienced staff and volunteers who have some knowledge and we can help you into recovery path.

Dates Tuesday 31st Jan, 28th Feb, 28th March, 25th April, 30th May, 27th June, 25th July From 10am to 4pm We are going to do activities like – Art and Craft, Cooking, Aromatherapy massage, Fitness session much more.

For more information call Usha Blackham or Anesar Shaibi on 0114 243 4340