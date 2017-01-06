Free childcare for two year olds at Burngreave Children’s Centre

Find out if you are eligible for free child care for two year olds:
- Is your household income below £16,190?
- Do you receive benefits?
- Do you receive working tax credits?
- Does your child receive disability Living allowance?
Book an appointment at Burngreave Children’s Centre where we can help you to register and look at childcare choices on:
Wednesday 18th January
Wednesday 15th February
10am – 12pm
Burngreave Children’s Centre
19 Spital Street
Sheffield, S3 9LB
Telephone 0114 2525220
