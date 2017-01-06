Free childcare for two year olds at Burngreave Children’s Centre

Find out if you are eligible for free child care for two year olds:

Is your household income below £16,190?

Do you receive benefits?

Do you receive working tax credits?

Does your child receive disability Living allowance?

Book an appointment at Burngreave Children’s Centre where we can help you to register and look at childcare choices on:

Wednesday 18th January

Wednesday 15th February

10am – 12pm

Burngreave Children’s Centre

19 Spital Street

Sheffield, S3 9LB

Telephone 0114 2525220