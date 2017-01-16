SACMHA Carers’ Group

SACMHA CARERS GROUP

Open Every Wednesday 11am to 2pm

Are you caring for someone experiencing mental ill health, forgetfulness, poor physical health or a disability?

Do you want to have fun and talk to other people facing the same issues as you? Then SACMHA Carers’ Group could be for you!

We aim to provide you with advice, help and support activities that will help you carry on in your caring role.

Interested? Then contact Val Grossett

4 Andover Street, Pitsmoor,

Sheffield, S3 9EH

Telephone: 0114 272 6393

admin@sacmha.org.uk

http://www.sacmha.org.uk