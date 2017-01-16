SACMHA CARERS GROUP
Open Every Wednesday 11am to 2pm
Are you caring for someone experiencing mental ill health, forgetfulness, poor physical health or a disability?
Do you want to have fun and talk to other people facing the same issues as you? Then SACMHA Carers’ Group could be for you!
We aim to provide you with advice, help and support activities that will help you carry on in your caring role.
Interested? Then contact Val Grossett
4 Andover Street, Pitsmoor,
Sheffield, S3 9EH
Telephone: 0114 272 6393
