What’s on at Burngreave Children’s Centre

BURNGREAVE CHILDREN’S CENTRE

Firvale and Wensley January to March 2017

Free Childcare for 2, 3 & 4 year olds

For the latest information please call 0114 2525220 or pop in-to Burngreave Children’s Centre 19 Spital Street, Sheffield, S3 9LB

Or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldchildrenscentres

Or Twitter @SheffBumpto5

Groups and Activities at Burngreave Children’s Centre

Telephone 2525220 for more information on the following:

Monday Parent and Toddler Group – two sessions (both term time only) 12.30pm – 1.45pm & 2.00pm – 3.15pm Tuesday English Conversation Class 10.30am – 12pm (term time only) Baby Group (birth to 12 months) 12.30pm – 2.00pm

Wednesday Health Visitor Drop in 10.00am – 11.30am Baby Massage 12.30pm – 2.00pm

Friday Talking Toddlers (referral only) 1.30pm – 3.00pm

HENRY (Health, Exercise, Nutrition for the really young)

HENRY is a popular 8 week FREE fun programme designed to give babies and young children (0-5 years) a good start and to help the whole family to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It helps families change old habits and to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals. Each session begins with family time and young children are then cared for while parents and carers explore the topic of the week.

Baby Massage

A four week bookable programme Baby massage is a relaxing and pleasant experience for you and your baby. It can help reduce colic and constipation and supports bonding and attachment. Please contact Burngreave Children’s Centre on 0114 252 5220 for details

Also in the area

Stay & Play Group – Tuesday 1.15pm – 2.45pm (term time only) at Oasis Academy Fir Vale, Owler Lane, Sheffield S4 8GA

For Parenting Courses in the area Contact the Multi Agency Support Team (MAST) 0114 233 1189

Baby and toddler groups For a full list of baby and toddler groups in Burngreave, Firvale and Wensley area please contact:

Family Information Directory on 0114 27 56699 or visit the website https://www.sheffielddirectory.org.uk

Healthy Start Vitamins You can get vitamin tablets for you and vitamin drops for your baby from the Children’s Centre. Tel: 0114 252 5220

Health Visitor Drop In Session Monday 9.30am – 11.00am at Oasis Academy Fir Vale, Owler Lane, Sheffield S4 8GA (term time only) Wednesday at Burngreave Children’s Centre 10.00am – 11.30am

See the Health Visiting Team for support and advice. The Health Visitor and Community Nurse can advise you on weighing, weaning onto solids, teething, toilet training and other well baby needs.

The speech and language therapist will be available to discuss any language development concerns on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

Workers work closely with Midwives and Health Visitors and are available to offer information and support families during the antenatal and postnatal period around feeding, caring for and bonding with your baby.

They can ring you, see you in your local Children’s Centre and visit you at home if necessary. They run groups in your Children’s Centre such as Baby Massage, Breastfeeding Groups and they attend Health Visitor Clinics.

The Infant Feeding Support Workers are: Ali – 07826 993912 Claire – 0797 216 6354 Sam – 0777 647 3615 Trish – 07817 867 787 If you require support at evening or weekends you can contact the National Breastfeeding Helpline on 0300 100 0212

Midwife Clinics

APPOINTMENTS ONLY For Pitsmoor, Melrose, Burngreave surgeries and Sheffield Medical Centre To make an appointment please phone Burngreave Children’s Centre on 2525220

Monday Postnatal Clinic 1.20pm – 3.40pm

Tuesday Antenatal Clinic 9.00am – 3.40pm – Pitsmoor

Antenatal Clinic 9.00am – 3.40pm – Melrose/SMC

Wednesday Antenatal Clinic 9.00am – 3.40pm – Burngreave

Antenatal Clinic 9.00am – 11.20am – Pitsmoor

Thursday Antenatal / Postnatal Clinic 9.00am to 12.00pm

For clinical advice contact – Triage / Jessop Wing: 0114 2268091

Find out if you can claim FREE childcare hours for your 2 year old. All 3 & 4 year olds get FREE childcare hours.

Apply online:

https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/freeearlylearning or contact your choice of nursery, childminder or children’s centre.

For more information about local approved childcare in your area contact 2756699. You can also call into your local children’s centre for more information.

Useful Telephone Numbers and links:

Local advice and information:

https://www.advicesheffield.org.uk

https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/benefits

For Family Support: North MAST (Multi Agency Support Team) can help. Contact them on 0114 233 1189 or visit https://www.sheffield0to19.org.uk

Jobs / Training & Volunteering If you would like to become a volunteer & access training please contact SOAR Community on 0114 213 4075

Search for a job:

https://www.gov.uk.jobsearch

Community Organisations and Support

SOAR – designed to improve health, wellbeing and employability Tel: 0114 213 4065

Firvale Centre – a variety of activities, courses and training Tel: 0114 243 4340

Information about services for children and young people with special needs or disabilities https://www.signdisability.org.uk