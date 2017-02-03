 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Another dog attack

Published 3rd February 2017 by grahamjones

Story by Graham Jones
In early January, while a walk on waste land near Lyons Street, a man and his dog were reportedly attacked by a pit bull and an akita. There were no dog
owners in sight and the man and his dog were both injured and needed medical treatment.
Temporary Sergeant of the Status Dog Team, Matthew Duffy told the Messenger:“We have had a couple of serious bites in the Burngreave area, which have been thoroughly investigated by the Status Dogs Unit. We have seized numerous dogs of the banned breeds, issued Community Protection Notice warning letters and delivered training to all local officers.”
If you wish to report a stray dog, contact the council on 0114 203 7410.

