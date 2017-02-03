Burngreave trees condemned

Story and photos by Sam Vines-Stancill

The results are in from the council consultation that asked some Pitsmoor and Upper Crabtree residents whether

they agree with the proposal to cut down certain roadside trees. Of the 31 consultations, enough objections were

raised on eleven roads for the condemned trees to go to

an Independent Tree Panel or ITP. These roads include Malton Street and Blayton Road, Firshill Avenue and

Cannon Hall Road.

The Independent Tree Council is made up of five members, each with a different speciality. The chair of the panel, Andy Buck, is the chief executive of Sheffield Citizens Advice, an independent group. The other members include an arboriculture consultant, a road safety consultant, and

a member of a disability charity. These people will review each tree that has been referred to them to check whether the trees can be allowed to remain.

At risk and condemned trees can be identified by a yellow ribbon tied around them by members of the Save Burngreave and Pitsmoor Trees group. The Burngreave Messenger asked residents for their opinions. Majid of Abbeyfield Road said: “I don’t know of anyone that wants to get rid of them”.

Simon, also from Abbeyfield Road, had strong thoughts on the subject:“Trees are what make Sheffield such a beautiful city. Leave them alone, basically”

Not everyone is sad to see the trees go, however. Juan from Cannon Hall Road thinks we have enough trees as it is. “There is one behind you, one over there, two over there … Sometimes the council doesn’t take care of them.”

On nearby Goddard Hall Road, Zaheer says that the leaves cause problems on the roads, and the roots damage the drains. “It’s a shame because some of these are old trees, but

sometimes it has to be done.”

Consultation results:

The results of the consultation on the removal of mature trees from local streets varied widely. On Goddard Hall Road there was total agreement from respondents that the trees should come down whereas in Blayton, Pexton and Skipton Road (parts of the so-called ‘Scott Road Triangle’) support for keeping the trees was very strong.

However, in such a controversial matter, it is surprising that on average only eleven per cent of all households who had been asked logged on to fill out their consultation.

For more information on the council tree strategy visit

https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/in-your-area/report_request/trees/5-year-tree-management-strategy.html

Or if you would like to get involved in the campaign

to protect trees at risk visit ‘Save the Burngreave and Pitsmoor Trees’ on Facebook.