Educated in the ring

Story by Arsalan Othman | Photo by Bridget Ingle

Previously I was in the Messenger after winning gold at the British Universities

Boxing Championships. Now I have another big achievement in that I have finally

completed my degree in sports coaching.

I am extremely flexible in what I do and prefer the ‘can do’ rather than the ‘can’t

do’ approach and that’s how I maintained myself and completed my degree. I have

written this poem to express how I feel towards boxing and the importance of

education.

Boxing is always in the forefront of my thoughts, so went to Uni to study sports,

Over hurdles and disruption, the perfect storm heads towards my boat,

X-ray astronomy to social economy, the content of cognition was taught,

In the end, the greatest opponent was the pen that I fought,

Now I understand the educational punch, with what I got caught,

Go shopping for knowledge, educating the ring is what’s bought.