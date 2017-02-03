 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Feeling good with funding

Published 3rd February 2017 by grahamjones
Seven women from the Feeling Good On Verdon Street project hold up a "Lottery Funded" banner.
Story by Fatima Barma Photo by Cherifa Zaida

On 10th January it was announced that the Feeling Good on Verdon Street project was an Aviva Community Fund winner! This funding will allow the project to continue for an extra month. Project Coordinator Aislinn Adams said, “This is excellent news and all the ladies were are so happy and proud we won the funding. We are so thankful for everyone voting for us.”

Burngreave Tenants and Residents Association runs the project, which is sponsored by the Big Lottery Fund, with the aim of promoting community integration amongst women.

According to Aislinn the project was organised forwomen in the community to feel empowered, to practisetheir English and to engage in different activities such as Zumba, basketball, and cooking classes.I attended a bring and share party on 14th December and took the opportunity to speak to some of the women about what the project means to them.

Rosa said:
“I learnt a lot of different activities like knitting and I have also improved my English.”

Zara said:
“These events help me reduce stress, meet different people, have fun and become more confident.”

The project runs Wednesdays in term time at VerdonRecreation Centre. Activities include badminton from 9.30to 10am (free)

Zumba from 10 to 11.45am (£1.50) and coffee morning with crafts 10 to 12 noon (free).
The next free Cook and Eat sessions will run at the Furnival from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursday

Published in Advice & Support, Health, Fitness & Well-being, Issue pdf, Latest Community News and Projects & People

