History group goes to town

Story and photo by Suzanne Bingham

The Burngreave Local History group have spent part of last year researching a subject of personal interest, to create a display that will tour around Sheffield. It has just held pride of place in the Central Library outside the local studies area.

The ‘Digging Deep in the Cemetery’ display looks briefly at the history of the area now occupied by the cemetery from Roman times onwards, paying particular attention to mining activities. There is a ‘Digging Deep’ book available from Friends of Burngreave Cemetery who meet on Sundays at the old mortuary chapel.

A photography exhibit of the Crabtree area shows a personal collection of historic photos from the late

Victorian times to mid-20th Century.

Although the former All Saints Church is now demolished this exhibition focusses on how and why it was created, the popularity of the church during its lifetime and what happened to lead to its closure. Another historic building is explored in a display on Sunderland Road bathhouse, which was created as result of rising concern about public health and cleanliness. This exhibition shows photographs, prices

and facilities these baths had to offer.

Finally, a short history of Sheffield parks shows appreciation for Sheffield’s green spaces. Graves Park – where children can go to see the farm animals, Norfolk Park – scene of military re-enactments, Hillsborough Park where the famous ‘Sheffield Star Walk’ used` to end, to name just three.

The display will soon be commencing a tour of public buildings in Burngreave.