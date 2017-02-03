Homework club is a hit with library users

Story by Laura Farah with support from Fran Belbin

I recently became a library volunteer to play a more active role within my local area, and had the idea of setting up a library based homework club for primary school aged children. It was a pleasure to get involved and work alongside a friendly, caring and talented team to develop a four week pilot project.

Twenty local children used online and paper based resources to practice their literacy and numeracy skills. The club was a big hit with parents and children, and was the most successful library-based homework club in the city according to volunteer libraries co-ordinator Darrel Porter. The Friends of Burngreave Library are now applying for funding to make the homework club a regular fixture.

With 25 volunteers now on board, the library is offering more activities including baby time, school sessions, a games club, an IT course, women’s group and conversation classes. Valentine’s Day craft sessions on 10th February will be a prelude to children’s activities over half-term week.

Funds are still needed and a coffee morning at Tesco in January raised over £80. On 16th February Burngreave Ward Labour Party and Unite Community are sponsoring a screening of Ken Loach’s film I, Daniel Blake at the library in exchange for donations to library funds.

To book to see I, Daniel Blake or to get more information about events and activities at Burngreave Library, call 0114 203 9002.