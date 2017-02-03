Leading the way

Story by Farhaan Warsame | Photo by Amy Palmer

Pitsmoor Health Walk has a new walk leader! Trevor, a retired bricklayer, has been coming to the

group for a couple of years. Trevor has cancer himself and says that he feels fantastic to be “giving something back to the community.”

He says that many people are not able to go to the gym and that walking is a relaxing, sociable, and

less strenuous exercise. Trevor makes the team walks enjoyable and keeps the walkers safe.

Walker David said, “It’s wonderful to meet, socialise and exercise with company.”

The group is part of ‘Step Out Sheffield’, part of national programme, ‘Walking for Health,’ which is completely volunteerled and self-managed, having lost its full-time workers. It has been nominated for an award from ‘The Ramblers’ association, and last year came highly recommended for two Voluntary Action Sheffield awards.

Pitsmoor Health Walks has two sorts of walks led by trained volunteer leaders: Strollers and Striders. Strollers, who are generally more elderly or disabled, walk between 10 to 30 minutes in nearby Abbeyfield Park (“You go as fast as the slowest man”). Striders walk for about an hour in various

sites nearby such as Burngreave Cemetery, Osgathorpe Park, Parkwood Springs, Crabtree Ponds and Roe Woods. Sometimes they go further afield, like Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

Pitsmoor Health walkers meet at Pitsmoor Surgery, 151 Burngreave Road on Tuesdays, arriving at 1.20pm to leave at 1.30pm. They are free and open to everyone.

To find out more about this walk please visit www.healthwalksinsheffield.btck.co.uk/NorthWalks/Pitsmoor