Playground to the Palace

Story by Patrick Meleady | Photo by Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

A group of North Sheffield, volunteers and staff including representatives from a project Exploring Utopia with Pitsmoor Adventure Playground and Tesco’s Community Champions, were commended for their work on a visit to the Palace of Westminster.

Gill Furniss, Brightside and Hillsborough MP, arranged their visit and said:

“There are some fantastic projects being delivered in the North of Sheffield. It was great to be able to recognise our local champions.”

The group were welcomed by Paul Blomfield MP for Sheffield Central who said:

“It’s great to hear that money from carrier bags sold at Tesco helps fund a new climbing boulder at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, fast becoming a beacon of excellence, delivering high quality services to children, families and communities.”

Rachel Liska, the Tesco Community Champion said:

“It’s been a great honour to be asked by Gill Furniss MP to come to the Palace of Westminster, in recognition of our ongoing support and partnership work in Sheffield. This is a core element of our Corporate Social Responsibilities and we will continue to invest in this wonderful, diverse area of the city.”

Patrick Meleady, Pitsmooor Adventure Playground’s manager, said:

“It was a privilege to be invited to Westminister in recognition of what we strive to do every day and to

share with MPs our extensive work and its positive impact. We looked at how adventure playgrounds can be viewed as Utopian. You would get what we mean if you come down with your kids on a sunny afternoon.”

For more information contact lmeleady@btinternet.com or call 0756 309 766