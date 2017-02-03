Schola’s scholars

Story and photo by Amy Palmer

Local ESOL teacher Schola Cashdan does more than help people learn in Sheffield, she is also busy fundraising for the Rainbow Learning Academy in Kenya.

Staff and volunteers from the Messenger were lucky enough to attend one of Schola’s fundraisers back in

November when her current and former adult students held a fundraising lunch. Schola teaches English as a second language so her students are ladies from many countries, which meant we got to try lots of food from around the world and the dishes filled the tables of the Abbeyfield House community room.

The walls were decorated with posters and photographs of the Rainbow Learning Academy, which is a primary school with the motto ‘An early start, a bright future’. As I sat eating mainly puddings and sweet treats that I had not tried before I shared my pancakes with 7 year old Eyad and was reminded how lucky we are to have free education for everyone and so many good schools here in Burngreave.

Schola organises many fundraising events each year and has recently visited to present the children with certificates at their school graduation. This year she has raised enough money to buy a school minibus.