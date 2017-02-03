Scott Road Triangle on crime

Story by Gareth Coleman | Photo by Graham Jones



We had a small but perfectly formed meeting on 11th January – we had a last minute change of venue: apologies to anyone who missed us! Local officer Richard Millns from South Yorkshire Police and Martin Owens from

Superfast South Yorkshire attended.



The police shared a map of all the incidents in our area over the last month. £1.5 million worth of drugs were seized in Burngreave and crimes have significantly reduced following Operation Duxford. There are fewer off-road bike incidents too. Richard emphasised that 101 calls are vital in planning operations and allocating resources.

Our next meeting is on 8th March at St. Peters Church, Lyons Street at 6.30pm and our regular litter pick is on 11th and 12th March.