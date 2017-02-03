Shopping done differently

The Sharehouse Market in Burngreave opened its doors on Christmas Eve, and a steady stream of customers snapped up the products for the following two weeks.

The market is part of the RealJunk Food Project Sheffield, which saves good products from going to landfill. Shoppers can fill two bags and pay what they feel. If someone is unable to pay, they can volunteer in exchange.

The project liaises with local food banks is not just for people in need. Food comes straight from the supermarkets and is sorted in the storeroom by volunteers. Over at the Steeple Corner Café in S2 good, meals made up from ‘intercepted food’ are served from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. The team run the project with the aim of challenging people’s thinking about – 1) food waste 2) the value of food and 3) how you build community. ‘Fuel for school’ is part of the scheme getting children interested in food production – what ends up on the table or and what goes to landfill. Alice Johnson, who has a degree in Public Health and International Development and is employed by the project explained that these Sheffield projects are partner members of The Real Junk Food Project charity in Leeds.

The Sheffield project is an exciting and expanding enterprise that links food producers, retailers and consumers together with a positive, community focus.

The Sharehouse Market is currently open Wednesdays 5 to 7pm and Sundays 2 to 4pm