Together for winter fun

Story and photo by James Woollen

This year Aspiring Communities Together Winter Fair was organised by Usha Blackham and held at the Fir Vale Centre, which is situated behind Fir Vale School.

A good time was had by all who attended. There were numerous stalls, including henna, hand massage, facials, bric-a-brac, lovely nativity scenes from hand-made ceramics, clothing and plants by Hope Community Allotment. Also available were yoga taster sessions and amazing food at very reasonable prices from the café.

The fire alarm going off half way through was an unexpected twist that certainly made it memorable!