A Mighty Girl Project

Story by Vicky Ward | Photos from Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

Throughout the new year, Stories from the Street worked in partnership with Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

to provide a six-week creative arts and photography based project for ten girls and young women, aged ten

to fourteen. The ‘Mighty Girl’ project explored what it means to be a girl in today’s society, whilst celebrating

the cultural diversity, strengths, hopes, and aspirations of those taking part.

The girls and young women learned photographic composition skills and set about taking photos and writing

short pieces to capture the things that were important to them and tell their stories. Their images included

photos of family members and friends, their favourite safe spaces and equipment within the playground, as well as

more creatively composed images that represented their strengths and interests.

The girls and young women also made collages and zines in order to convey their stories, and spent the final session

framing a collection of their images to take home as a lasting reminder of their achievements. Upon completing

the project, Monika (aged ten) told me:

“I liked the project because I took photographs of my family and places around the playground that I liked…

one of my favourite activities was making zines of what was important to us. My family is important to me”