Free training for the Business in Burngreave network

For the launch of our Business in Burngreave Network our resident PR and branding expert Diana will be delivering a free training session for local businesses. The main focus will be on designing publicity materials.

Refreshments and a chance to sign up to the network included. If you’re a Burngreave (including Fir Vale) based business then don’t miss out!

Please call 0114 242 0564 to book your place.