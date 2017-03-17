High flying fundraiser

Story by Hannah Lamare
Greentop Circus Centre held a fundraiser on Sunday 12th February in order to raise money to cover the travel costs
for the Youth Circus trip to London. Five of our Youth Circus participants were invited to the National Youth
Circus Event, which took place at the National Centre for Circus Arts on 18th and 19th February.
The fundraiser was a great success, with lots of new people coming through the doors. There was the chance to try
aerial silks and trapeze, the tight wire, juggling, diablo and more. We met children aged two to seventeen and lots of
lovely parents. In total a brilliant £203.80 was raised just on the Sunday, with the total for the whole fundraising
weekend amounting to £544.58. This covered the travel costs for the five youth circus members and their tutors.
We’d like to say particular thanks to Full Gas Bikes, Regatta Outdoor Shop and Sandersons Boutique who generously
donated prizes for the raffle; Angela Wright for running the café; and all the wonderful tutors who kindly gave their
time and skills.
The group who attended the event in London had a fantastic time and got to have a go at Chinese pole and
flying trapeze among lots of other activities. We hope to open our doors again for a similar fundraising
event later in the year and will give more details closer to the time. We hope to see you there!
Comments are closed.