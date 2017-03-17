High flying fundraiser

Story by Hannah Lamare

Greentop Circus Centre held a fundraiser on Sunday 12th February in order to raise money to cover the travel costs

for the Youth Circus trip to London. Five of our Youth Circus participants were invited to the National Youth

Circus Event, which took place at the National Centre for Circus Arts on 18th and 19th February.

The fundraiser was a great success, with lots of new people coming through the doors. There was the chance to try

aerial silks and trapeze, the tight wire, juggling, diablo and more. We met children aged two to seventeen and lots of

lovely parents. In total a brilliant £203.80 was raised just on the Sunday, with the total for the whole fundraising

weekend amounting to £544.58. This covered the travel costs for the five youth circus members and their tutors.

We’d like to say particular thanks to Full Gas Bikes, Regatta Outdoor Shop and Sandersons Boutique who generously

donated prizes for the raffle; Angela Wright for running the café; and all the wonderful tutors who kindly gave their

time and skills.

The group who attended the event in London had a fantastic time and got to have a go at Chinese pole and

flying trapeze among lots of other activities. We hope to open our doors again for a similar fundraising

event later in the year and will give more details closer to the time. We hope to see you there!