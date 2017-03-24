Introducing our new staff member… Mia!

Hi everyone,

I’m Mia, I’m 29 years old and have enjoyed living in Burngreave since the end of 2014.

I am also the new Volunteer Coordinator here at the Burngreave Messenger, which means I’ll mainly be supporting anyone who contributes their time to the Messenger. I am looking forward to getting to know Burngreave better, as well as all you wonderfully diverse people and particularly any ideas for how we can strengthen our community.

Outside of this role, I enjoy being outside and challenging myself, and so I regularly practice parkour, which is a physical training method used to overcome physical and mental obstacles in an urban environment.

I also like to move really fast, which is why I love to play roller derby (a full-contact sport on quad roller skates) and enjoy riding a motorbike (you may have seen me cruising through Burngreave on it; it’s bright blue)!

If you:

would like to introduce yourself to us, or

have ideas for something you’d like to share with the community, or

would like to find out more about what we do and how we can help,

then please feel free to get in touch at mail@burngreavemessenger.org or call us on 0114 242 0564 for a chat.

Thank you for reading. Hope to hear from some of you.