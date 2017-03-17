No more trees

Letter from Sylvia Reaney

Thank you Juan(quoted last issue)

You are someone with the same views as myself. I have been writing to the Council about trees since 1976. In Osgathorpe Park these trees are an ugly sight, cause havoc and cost money for my neighbours and myself. Every autumn for years we have had to pay for leaves to be removed from my garden.

1. People can slip on leaves and break a limb.

2. The leaves block drains.

3. They cover street lighting up.

All this has been neglected for so many years. No more trees. The council can’t look after the ones they

have got.

Yours in agreement,

Sylvia Reaney