 Press "Enter" to skip to content

No more trees

Published 17th March 2017 by saleemaimam

Letter from Sylvia Reaney

Thank you Juan(quoted last issue)

You are someone with the same views as myself. I have been writing to the Council about trees since 1976. In Osgathorpe Park these trees are an ugly sight, cause havoc and cost money for my neighbours and myself. Every autumn for years we have had to pay for leaves to be removed from my garden.

1. People can slip on leaves and break a limb.

2. The leaves block drains.

3. They cover street lighting up.

All this has been neglected for so many years. No more trees. The council can’t look after the ones they
have got.
Yours in agreement,

Sylvia Reaney

Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Tumblr0Share on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0
It's only fair to share...

Published in Environment and Letter

Comments are closed.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com