A ceremonial sword at the playground

Story by Patrick Meleady|Photos by Pitsmoor Adventure Playground

The HM Lord-Lieutenant Andrew Coombe recently came to visit Pitsmoor Adventure Playground. He judged a cake

decorating competition, delivered a speech about his role and highlighted the history of his ceremonial sword.

He said:

“The adventure playground is an excellent facility and provides a safe haven for children to play freely, I was particularly interested to hear about how they are developing active Citizenship skills, well done to all involved.”

The children were particularly impressed with the sword.

Diana (aged 9) said:

“The sword is steel made in Sheffield and very shiny, it had his name on it.”

It was a great honour to have our HM Lord-Lieutenant spend time with us on the adventure playground. The visit provided our children with an opportunity to share information on their fabulous community work to date and identify opportunities for future projects.