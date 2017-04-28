Donation drop

Story by Phil Sadler | Photo by Lyn Brandon

I spent the most amazing couple of hours two weeks ago with a group of very special people loading a container lorry with much needed food and clothes for the people of Syria, the third load sent this year from the communities of Burngreave and Meersbrook.

I felt very humble seeing the selfless way this group of mainly Asian men worked to ensure that the donated items were packed into the container to start the journey to our much-beleaguered friends in Syria. It made me feel proud to be a human being, observing the love and respect for the Syrian people from all involved, it is vital that this work continues. I urge all residents

of Burngreave to continue to support this amazing work. I cannot remember the names of those involved but they are all a credit to our community and, indeed, to the human race.

Volunteer and donor Fiona Addison said:

“I arranged to drop off more than 50 boxes left over from my house move and was welcomed by enthusiastic volunteers who

explained what they were doing and made me a cup of tea… I couldn’t help but get stuck in and now regularly pitch up to help.”

Sheffield Donations for Refugees now has dedicated drop off points around Burngreave and elsewhere in the city. Donations of warm clothes, new underwear and socks, practical footwear, camping equipment, toiletries, nappies and blankets are all needed.

Drop off points can be found at:

• Gill Furniss MP’s office, Shirecliffe Community Centre (9-5 Monday-Friday)

• SOAR Community, 14 Knutton Road (9-5 Monday-Friday)

• Pitsmoor Adventure Playground (3.30-6.30pm Tuesday-Friday term time, 12.30-3.30 Saturdays)

• Scrap Dragon, 204 Verdon Street, Sheffield S3 9QS (11-3 Mondays and Thursdays, 10-1 Saturdays)

• Burngreave Messenger, Abbeyfield Park House (9-5 Monday-Friday, please call 0114 242 0564 to check before calling in)

For more information phone 07399 623 369 or follow Sheffield Donations For Refugees on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1519416858381144/