Family sign language course

Learn to sign with your family

Free ‘Family Sign Language’ Course

Wednesday 7 June to Wednesday 12 July

9.30-11.30am

Oasis Academy Fir Vale, Owler Lane, Sheffield, S4 8G

We are offering a free course for parents and carers of deaf children aged 0–8.

We will be looking more closely at topics using British Sign Language (BSL) such as:

• Communicating with people

• Toys and games

• Mealtimes

• Feelings

• Family

• and much more….



Please let us know about any specific requirements you have.

• Communication support available

• Language support available

• Help with transport if required

• Refreshments will be available

Email Lisa.hutt@ndcs.org.uk or call 0784 177 9077 to book a place.

https://ndcs.org.uk

NDCS 2017 | Registered Charity: England & Wales (1016532)