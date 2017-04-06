Learn to sign with your family
Free ‘Family Sign Language’ Course
Wednesday 7 June to Wednesday 12 July
9.30-11.30am
Oasis Academy Fir Vale, Owler Lane, Sheffield, S4 8G
We are offering a free course for parents and carers of deaf children aged 0–8.
We will be looking more closely at topics using British Sign Language (BSL) such as:
• Communicating with people
• Toys and games
• Mealtimes
• Feelings
• Family
• and much more….
Please let us know about any specific requirements you have.
• Communication support available
• Language support available
• Help with transport if required
• Refreshments will be available
Email Lisa.hutt@ndcs.org.uk or call 0784 177 9077 to book a place.
