IF you go down to the Forest today, you’re in for a lovely surprise…

Story by Jim Jamison and Kate Sheldrick | Photos by Jim Jamison

Olie and Marion Ferns are the Licensees of The Forest Public House on Rutland Street (just off Rutland Road) – you know, the one with the Mural on the outside wall. A surprise customers might not be aware of is that they also own the Toolmakers Brewery just a few streets away! They’ve had the Brewery for about five years, and bought the pub about eighteen months ago.

Stocking a range of beers, including their own, as well as a variety of non-alcoholic drinks in addition to wines and spirits, Olie and Marion aim to make a Community Pub where everyone feels welcome, and comfortable about coming in. As part of this process, they provide a wide range of evening activities from pool/ladies pool, traditional pub games and Karaoke, to open mic’ with its open access for performers in music, poetry, comedy. On Saturdays there’s live music. Olie is proud to serve good beer, and Marion is proud to serve traditional ‘home style’ food (freshly cooked) as well as sandwiches and snacks. Sunday Lunch is followed by an open mic’ evening. One of the best things about having the pub for Olie and Marion is that they have lovely and friendly customers who make and keep an enjoyable and good atmosphere in The Forest. They explained that a potential disadvantage was not being on a bus route. Both hoped that there would be investment in development of the area, which they felt would be helpful. The Forest is open from 12noon – 12midnight every day. There is an outdoor seating area, and a roof terrace will be opening soon. Both the pub and the brewery are CAMRA affiliated.

Asked about the mural on the pub wall, Olie explained that after renovating the building they decided to keep the original brickwork, and as they have lots of live music what better way to publicise the pub and make it stand out! Local artist Trik 09 obliged with the lovely Murals, one on the outside and another on the inside too!

For further information contact The Forest, 48 Rutland Street, Sheffield S3 9PA. Telephone 0114 2750183 or visit their Facebook page.