Richard Hanson photo competition

Judged by James Woollen and Jess Janson

Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo for the ‘Spring’ themed photo competition. Our judges chose Cameron Gregory’s photo of snowdrops as the overall winner. However, we loved all the pictures we were sent so to celebrate the Messenger getting four more colour pages in each issue here is a selection for your enjoyment.

For our environment issue we would like to ask for photographs of murals and street art. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Please send high resolution images to mail@burngreavemessenger.org by 30th May.