Page 22 - Photo Comp - Cameron Gregory

Richard Hanson photo competition

Published 28th April 2017 by amypalmer

Judged by James Woollen and Jess Janson

Thank you to everyone who sent in a photo for the ‘Spring’ themed photo competition. Our judges chose Cameron Gregory’s photo of snowdrops as the overall winner. However, we loved all the pictures we were sent so to celebrate the Messenger getting four more colour pages in each issue here is a selection for your enjoyment.

Page 22 - Photo Comp - Cameron Gregory Page 22 - Photo Comp - Bilal Baroo Page 22 - Photo Comp - Anne Gurnell Page 22 - Photo Comp - Andrew Callow

Page 22 - Photo Comp - Marek Payne Page 22 - Photo Comp - Surtag Hack

For our environment issue we would like to ask for photographs of murals and street art. We can’t wait to see what you come up with!

Please send high resolution images to mail@burngreavemessenger.org by 30th May.

 

Published in Photo competition

