Streets Ahead on the road

Story by Graham Jones

On 10th and 12th April two roadshows were organised by Streets Ahead outlining the work to resurface pavements and roadways across the council’s designated Pitsmoor area (B24). The Neepsend area (B35) was done last year and Firshill (B23) area is nearing completion.

This is all part of a massive 25 year highway maintenance contract, which is being undertaken by Amey, working with Sheffield City Council, through the Streets Ahead Highways Maintenance and Management service. In the next few months this will

involve nearly all the streets in the B24 Pitsmoor area which is bounded by Pitsmoor Road, Minna Road, Burngreave Road, Spital Hill, Carlisle Street, Upwell Street, Owler Lane and Barnsley Road.

At the roadshow I spoke with Michael Carl who is the North East Sheffield Community Steward for Streets Ahead. He explained to me that the majority of the works across residential areas will be carried out between 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday. The resurfacing works across the industrial area in the south of the zone will involve night working to minimise

disruption.

In addition, street lighting works are currently ongoing across the zone and kerbing works to repair and replace any damaged, misaligned or missing kerbs is due to start towards the end of April.

Pavement resurfacing is due to start early summer 2017 followed by road surfacing late summer 2017. Current programmes indicate that all works should be completed by the end of the year. These dates can only be used as a guide. Nearer the time of the works, Streets Ahead will contact all residents and businesses likely to be affected by parking restrictions and road

closures. Signs restricting parking will also be displayed on site five days prior to work starting.

Further information on the Streets Ahead contract can be found online www.sheffield.gov.uk/streetsahead

In the event of any problems arising during this work contact Streets Ahead directly with your concerns. 0114 273 4567 streetsahead@ sheffield.gov.uk

Of course your local councilors will be interested to hear of any issues too.