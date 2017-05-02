Be sure to register to vote in the General Election (Public Information)

A Parliamentary election will be held on Thursday 8th June. If you are currently not registered to vote you must register by 22nd May. The deadline for registering and changing a postal vote is 5pm on 22rd May. If you are registering for a postal vote please download the form from our supporting documents and return it to the Electoral Services.

Poll cards will be issued on 5th May, and postal vote ballot papers by 22nd May.

GOV.UK provides information on General Elections.

Voting in person

You will recieve a poll card in the post that tells you about the vote, including which polling station you are registered to vote at and the opening hours.

On the election day you will have the opportunity to vote for your chosen party. If you need any help with the voting process on the day please ask one of our friendly staff and they will help you as much as possible.

Proxy vote

A proxy vote is used when you nominate someone else to vote on your behalf. You may choose this option if you are unable to get to the polling station on election day.

Anyone over the age of 18 can be appointed as your proxy, as long as they are eligible to vote in the election and are willing to vote on your behalf. Your proxy must be able to vote for you at your specified polling station, however if this is not possible they may want to apply to vote for you by post.

You can apply for an emergency proxy vote up to 5pm on polling day. Please contact us or see GOV.UK for further information.

Postal voting

A postal vote enables you to receive and return your ballot paper via the post rather than going to the polling station. Postal votes are available on demand and you can choose how long you want a postal vote for.

Postal votes are usually issued 1 to 2 weeks before an election. We cannot alter this to meet individual requirements. You can vote by proxy or send your postal vote to your holiday address if this is too late for you.

If you have recievied 2 postal votes please check that they are:

not for different elections in your area, for example, a local election and a parish election

both addressed to yourself

if they are for this year

Disabled people’s voting rights

The Electoral Commission, RNIB and Mencap provide easy-to-use and useful guidance for anyone who has a disability.