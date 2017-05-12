Burngreave Community Awards 2017

BURNGREAVE COMMUNITY AWARDS





Sheffield City Council are hosting an awards event at Sheffield Town Hall on 23rd June 2017 to recognise the valuable contribution people make to the Burngreave community.

Do you know an individual or group that deserves recognition for the difference they make to the Burngreave ward?

A volunteer? A paid worker? A good neighbour? A lunch club? A youth group? A new project? A longstanding project?

THE COUNCIL WOULD LIKE TO HEAR ABOUT THEM ALL.

Please email nominations to Naomi.Hinch@sheffield.gov.uk or call 0114 2037562 by 31st May 2017