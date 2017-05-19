Car related assaults

Story by Amy Palmer

On around midday outside Diamond Hand Car Wash (formerly Bubbles) on Burngreave Road a man was attacked by a gang using metal bars. Police attended and the area was cordoned off. Residents passing by reported seeing smashed up cars and cars that had crashed into other cars.

Police told the Messenger :

“At around 11.50am on Saturday 13 May, it was reported to police a man had been at the Bubble Car wash on Burngreave Road in Sheffield, when he was approached and assaulted by a group of men travelling in two 4×4 vehicles. The 33-year-old man suffered injuries, which resulted in his hospitalisation. Officers are currently investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 443 of 13 May 2017.”

Residents have also reported to the Messenger similar incidents in the Burngreave Road area in the past few weeks. One report was of a group assaulting a man on nearby Coupe Road being joined by a man ‘jumping out of a car with a metallic weapon’. Another report to the Messenger was of cars deliberately ramming each other on Malton Street. Police have also attended an incident on 12th May outside the hand car wash on Ellesmere Road. Meanwhile a smashed up car has been found abandoned by the Burngreave cemetery and some residents report having their cars smashed up by men with sticks.

The police press office did not provide a response to our inquiry over whether these incidents are being treated as linked and the Messenger will be following up with our local PCSO.

If you have anymore information it is important that you report it to 101, or 999 if it is happening in front of you. Please also let the Messenger know.