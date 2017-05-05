North Sheffield Donations for refugees

We urgently need donations

Across Europe there are thousands of desperate refugees homeless and surviving in makeshift shelters.

We are a small group of local volunteers working with other organisations across Sheffield supporting refugees in Sheffield and effective charities in France, Greece, and Syria or wherever help is needed.

How You Can Help

Volunteering, we welcome new volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week (day, weekend and evening sessions available) to help sort and pack donations.

Donate at one of these collection points

The Office of Gill Furniss MP, Shirecliffe Community Centre, 349 Shirecliffe Road, Sheffield, S5 8XL

(9-5 Monday to Friday)

SOAR Community, 14 Knutton Road, Sheffield, S5 9NU

(9-5 Monday to Friday)

Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, corner of Melrose Road/Burngreave Street, Sheffield S3 9DN

(3.30-6.30 Tuesday to Friday term time, 12.303.30 on Saturday, or 12.30-3.30 Tuesday to Saturday in school holidays)

Scrap Dragon, 204 Verdon Street, Sheffield, S3 9QS (11-3 Mondays and Thursdays, 10-1 Saturday)

Burngreave Messenger Office, Abbeyfield House, Abbeyfield Park, Sheffield, S4 7AT

(9-5 Monday to Friday) Tel 0114 2420564 arrange drop off.

Cash Donations are always welcome

For more information Tel 0739 962 3369