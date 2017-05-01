ZEST health link worker vacancy

Health Link Worker – 29.6 hours per week £19,190 pa (pro rata) plus pension contribution, Fixed term until end March 2019.

An exciting new opportunity has opened in our health team. Working in the Hillsborough People Keeping Well Partnership area (including Hillsborough, Middlewood and Wisewood), the post-holder will work with local GP practices and other organisations to identify and engage patients who would benefit from community-based support, especially those at risk of declining health and wellbeing and carers. You will assess all social prescribing referrals and carry out triage screening to identify the right support for each patient.

We are looking for a highly motivated, well-organised individual to develop our social prescribing service in this part of the city. You must be able to use behaviour change methods to support and motivate individuals to make healthy lifestyle changes.

A flexible approach is essential as the post may involve some evening and weekend work.

Knowledge of child protection and safeguarding procedures is desirable (training will be given) and undertaking a DBS check is essential.

We offer 25 days holiday rising to 30 (pro-rata), plus 8 statutory days paid holiday (pro rata), a pension scheme and other benefits, including subsidised gym membership.

To apply visit https://www.zestcommunity.co.uk, then click the Working for Us tab at the very top of the page to download an application pack. Completed application forms must be returned to karen.purnell@zestcommunity.co.uk

Closing date: Friday 12th May 2017 at 10.00am Interviews will take place Thursday 18th May 2017. Please note that we are unable to interview on any other dates, do not apply if you are not available on that date.

ZEST is working towards best-practice in equality of opportunity.

ZEST delivers a range of community based health, employment and training, social and physical activities from the Zest Centre. We work with GPs in the North West of the city and beyond to support patients to access communitybased services.