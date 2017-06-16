Challenge 65

Story by Farhaan Warsame | Photo by Jane Skinner

Yvonne Hayes from the former Rainbow’s End charity shop has set herself a challenge for her 65th birthday to run, swim and cycle a total of 65 miles, volunteer 65 days of her time and to give away 65 of her possessions.

Yvonne says she has been given a lot from many people in life and wants to give something back.

In Wales she hired a bike,

“I cycled two miles and I am very proud I did that”.

She also walked eight miles and has chosen places she likes where she can hire a bike. She is going with different companions for different trips. In Wales she took her two oldest grandchildren, son-in law, plus a friend.

Yvonne is also volunteering to spend time doing 65 helpful things. So far, she has done two head messages, one hour collecting for charity and extra cleaning at a church. She is happy to do anything people want her to do with them or for them.

So far she has given away 30 books to Oxfam bookshop.

“If you know me, you’ll know I’m very precious about my books”.

If you have a task Yvonne could volunteer to help with please contact her on 07749 662 623.