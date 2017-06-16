 Press "Enter" to skip to content
2 ladies dancing, holding hands, one is twirling round underneath the arm of another. they are wearing casual clothes, and they are dancing inside a room.

Dancing at the Dementia? Welcome! Café

Published 16th June 2017 by grahamjones

Story by Nick Edmondson | Photo by James Woollen

This year we have been exploring ‘dance’, inspired by BBC2’s ‘Our Dancing Town’ and a short video we watched called ‘You said you liked the dancing’ by Janice Parker and Martin Clark which you can view at vimeo.com/52151878

Volunteers visited public dancing venues to see if they would be accessible to people with memory problems. An Awards for All grant helped us pay for trips to City Hall and the Crucible Theatre Foyer with quite small groups of people who use the café. This has increased our confidence to continue regular outings and plan our own events here in Burngreave.

A lady with grey hair and a grey dress is smiling, whilst dancing with a man with grey hair facing her.
Photo by James Woollen
Photo by James Woollen

At the Crucible’s free monthly Dementia Friendly Tea Dance the singer, Susan St Nicholas took the hand of a man in our group. His expression came to life as he danced with his arms and shoulders. Soon he was actually standing, which is normally quite difficult. Others were singing and smiling and loved joining in. We have been learning how to safely manage outings despite limited resources. ‘Dementia? Welcome! Café’ is on Wednesdays 11am-1pm at the Furnival, 199 Verdon St, S3 9QQ. Contact Nick Edmondson on 07725 569 380 for more information.

Published in Disability, Health, Fitness & Well-being and Projects & People

Comments are closed.

