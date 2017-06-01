Free computer classes in Burngreave

Free Computer classes

Helping Sheffield Get Online

The Sheffield Online Project works to tackle the problem of Digital Exclusion across Sheffield. There are no start dates or end dates, just ongoing advice and support tailored to the needs of individual learners.

Free Drop-in Computer classes across Sheffield

Across Sheffield there are now a large number of venues offering free drop-in computer classes. At these classes you can learn to use computers and other devices, from the very basics, to get you up to speed in the digital age. Don’t worry if you have never used a computer before, our tutors are here to guide you through every step.

Centres in Burngreave

Burngreave TARA, Vestry Hall 2 Burngreave Road, S3 9DD Tuesdays 13:00 -15:00

SACHMA, 84 Andover Street, S3 9EH Mondays 13:00-15:00

. Absolutely no previous knowledge of computers is required, and our ‘no jargon’ approach means that you don’t have to worry about learning technical terms and can get on with enjoying the benefits of being online, so why not join the hundreds of people who’ve come to us and found that it’s never too late to learn!