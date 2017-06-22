Gang related incidents

A number of people have spoken to the Messenger about increasing levels of gang violence in the area. Along with other community organisations we have approached the police and local councillors to request a response to public safety concerns, and we will share the advice and information they offer.

If you witness any incidents you can call:

999 for emergencies (situations involving immediate danger)

101 for less urgent situations

0800 555 111 to give information anonymously to Crimestoppers