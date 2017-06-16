Grace Vincent – celebration and thanksgiving

Story and Photo by Cecelia Vincent

On Saturday 3rd June, 150 people gathered at Pitsmoor Methodist Church for a ‘Celebration and Thanksgiving’ for Grace Vincent. Grace, who had lived in Burngreave since 1970, died at her home on 25th May after a short battle with cancer.

Alongside family members from near and far, many of Grace’s former pupils at Burngreave Middle School and Earl Marshall Secondary School attended to pay their respects. An affectionate recollection of Grace was read from Lord David Blunkett, and Councillor Jackie Drayton spoke of Grace’s longstanding commitment to the Pitsmoor and Burngreave community, which continued right up until her death. Just one week before her passing, Grace hosted the Burngreave Ashram Free Meal, which will continue without her presence every Wednesday at 6pm.

Other speakers recalled varying aspects of her life, giving a colourful picture of Grace’s diverse endeavours. In 1987, Grace opened the wholefoods, fruit and veg shop New Roots on Glossop Road, which she continued to bake cakes for until the spring of 2017.

Her beloved husband Rev. Dr. John Vincent spoke of the countless jobs Grace performed, with immense care and capability, for Burngreave Ashram Community since 2000. John will continue their joint mission, but it is with no doubt that Grace’s passion and pragmatism will be missed by many.