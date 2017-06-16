Hats off to the Ashram ‘Knit and Natter’

Story by Val Ellis | Photos by Michael Wright

The Ashram ‘Knit and Natter’ group run by Val and Margaret have just completed knitting over 150 tiny hats for the Innocent Smoothie ‘Big Knit’ in aid of Age UK. The little hats will be sent to Innocent who will give 25p from the sale of each smoothie wearing a hat to Age UK.

The group find creating and giving to others very rewarding. Cynthia says:

“I like doing things for other people”

and Surtag says:

“It keeps me motivated, and is good for my arthritis. Plus it gets me out of the house.”

Diz and Christine agree they get pleasure from crafting for others, especially for charity.

Members also enjoy working on their own personal projects, which they find therapeutic. During its nine years the group has knitted for a variety of charities providing clothes and blankets for neonatal babies, jumpers for children in Malawi, ‘twiddle muffs’ for sufferers of dementia, and knitted houses for Age UK’s ‘Keep Warm’ campaign. They also knit blankets and dressing gowns for St Luke’s Hospice and the local community.

We welcome knitters of all abilities so if you are interested in joining the group please drop in from 12-3pm on Fridays at the Ashram on Spital Hill. For further information please contact Val Ellis at Pitsmoor Surgery on 0114 276 2644.