Muslim Scout section takes off

Story by Marwah, Safa, Rohan, Idris, Ayaan, Ehsan, Haamid, Haroon, Anum, Hafwah, Aleem, Lybah, Hamza, Haanjah, Haiqah and Harris | Photo by Shirecliffe Scouts

We are the 39th Sheffield Shirecliffe Scout group, based in the Yorkshire Muslim Academy and we’ve been running for just over a year.

Highlights of our year so far have been: The Muslim Scout Fellowship (MSF) Olympics in October, cooking pancakes on camping stoves, indoor climbing at Awesome Walls, learning to play the daf (musical instrument), and the Hesley Woods Investiture Ceremony where we took our promise and participated in various outdoor activities. Soon we are planning an ‘Iftaar under the stars’ event, attending Don District camp, going to a jamboree and participating in the MSF Olympics again.

Our Scout section has four patrols, two leaders, and two young leaders (Explorers). We are the only Muslim group in Sheffield that has Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. We come here together as a community to participate in enjoyable activities. We improve our social skills, make new friends, earn badges, and most importantly have fun.

Haaniah and Haiqah said they enjoyed the climbing activity the most as it was something they hadn’t done before. It built a confidence and helped them overcome their fear of climbing. Hafsa commented that she was looking forward to district camp as she has never been camping Before.

Hamza said:

“I enjoy coming to the scouts. I get to do different things which we don’t do at school and get rewarded badges on completion. I have made lots of new friends.”

We meet every Saturday from 1.15–2.45pm. We currently have a waiting list but are looking for more volunteer helpers. Please contact 39sheffield@gmail.com for more information.