 Press "Enter" to skip to content
The winning photograph was taken by Anne Gurnell and shows a portrait of Nelson Mandela with the quotation “They can imprison my body but they can’t imprison my mind.”

Richard Hanson photo competition

Published 16th June 2017 by grahamjones
Judged by Jess Hanson
Judged by Jess Hanson

Judged by Jess Hanson

It seems our theme of street art and graffiti proved quite a challenge but we did get some entries to share with you.

The winning photograph was taken by Anne Gurnell and shows a portrait of Nelson Mandela with the quotation “They can imprison my body but they can’t imprison my mind.”

Congratulations also to runner up David Norris-Kay. Next time our issue will be on the theme of parents and children so in keeping with this we have chosen ‘playtime’ as your photo challenge. Good luck!

The winning photograph was taken by Anne Gurnell and shows a portrait of Nelson Mandela with the quotation “They can imprison my body but they can’t imprison my mind.”
The winning photograph was taken by Anne
Gurnell and shows a portrait of Nelson Mandela with the quotation “They can imprison my body but they can’t imprison my mind.”
Email this to someoneShare on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Tumblr0Share on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0
It's only fair to share...

Published in Arts & Culture, Issue pdf and Photo competition

Comments are closed.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com