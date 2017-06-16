Richard Hanson photo competition

Judged by Jess Hanson

It seems our theme of street art and graffiti proved quite a challenge but we did get some entries to share with you.

The winning photograph was taken by Anne Gurnell and shows a portrait of Nelson Mandela with the quotation “They can imprison my body but they can’t imprison my mind.”

Congratulations also to runner up David Norris-Kay. Next time our issue will be on the theme of parents and children so in keeping with this we have chosen ‘playtime’ as your photo challenge. Good luck!