A ‘Thank you’ from church to mosque

Story and photo by John Eaton

What goes down better with a cuppa than a nice biscuit? Well, how about a piece of chocolate fudge gateau – especially when it’s a gift!

That was the delightful treat enjoyed in several Christian churches around Sheffield on Sunday 11th June. The Methodist congregations in Pitsmoor and Firth Park were among those to be visited by a lady bringing a large gateau and a card of greetings from the local mosque, Masjid Umar and the Yorkshire Muslim Academy. These were kindly offered in the spirit of Ramadan.

We would like to say a public and heartfelt ‘Thank You’ for this lovely gesture from our neighbours. Sadly, in recent times, events of terrorism have negatively highlighted religious differences. Yet a lot of people reading The Messenger, regardless of what faith they have or even if they have none, have lived together in this area for many years. We, and our children and grandchildren, want to continue enjoying being part of a peaceful and caring community.

So, thanks again for the cake – and the hand of friendship that gave it to us!