Burngreave Community unity event 19th August 2017

“We need to take Spital Hill and Ellesmere back for our community. Burngreave is full of peace-loving people from all over the world, and we’re not going to let a few criminals spoil it for us. This festival will be a celebration of everything positive about our area.” Gamal Abdulla, businessman and organiser

Join us at Pitsmoor Adventure Playground’s street party for children; games and sports for young people organised by Ellesmere Youth Project at Ellesmere Park; and music, performances, community stalls and activities on Ellesmere Green throughout the afternoon.

Want to get involved? Contact the Messenger and we’ll put you in touch with the group or resident responsible for your area of interest.

The event will have free admission.

It will be held on 19th August 2017 from 1.00pm – 5.00pm.

For More information

Burngreave Messenger: 0114 242 0564

mail@bungreavemessenger.org