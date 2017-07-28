Eid-Al-Fitr

Story and photos by Michael Wright

The Muslim community celebrated the festival of Eid Al Fitr on Sunday 25th June 2017. This happens directly after the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast for 29 or 30 days from dawn to dusk each day.

The event was held in the Tesco Extra car park in order to accommodate the hundreds of worshippers who attended. A special prayer is recited with an imam to lead the prayer. The prayer must be performed congregationally.

Prior to celebrating Eid Al Fitr Muslims are obligated to offer a religious tax known as fitrana. This year Mohamed Ameen Ahmed said that the rate was set at a minimum £3.00 per person and the proceeds goes to Muslims in need of support in other countries including Syria and various African countries.

Mohamed Ameen Ahmed mentioned that traditionally Muslims celebrate the Eid festival by wearing new or special clothing and offering food and gifts to family and friends. Eid Al Fitr not only celebrates the end of Ramadan but offers thanks to Allah and is a time to forgive others.

After the prayer the Imam gave a short sermon about the importance of Eid and reasons for coming together on this special occasion.