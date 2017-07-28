Grace Vincent Celebration and thanksgiving

Story and photo by Cecelia Vincent

On Saturday 3rd June, 150 people gathered at Pitsmoor Methodist Church for a celebration and

thanksgiving for the life of Grace Vincent. Grace, who had lived in Burngreave since 1970, died at her

home on 25th May after a short battle with cancer.

Alongside family members from near and far, many of Grace’s former pupils at Burngreave Middle School and Earl Marshall Secondary School attended to pay their respects.

An affectionate recollection of Grace from Lord David Blunkett was read. Councillor Jackie Drayton spoke of Grace’s longstanding commitment to the Pitsmoor and Burngreave community, which continued right up until her death.

Just one week before her passing, Grace hosted the Burngreave Ashram free meal, which will continue without her presence every Wednesday at 6pm.

Other speakers recalled varying aspects of her life, giving a colourful picture of Grace’s diverse

endeavours. In 1987, Grace opened New Roots wholefoods shop on Glossop Road, which she continued

to bake cakes for until this spring.

Her beloved husband Reverend Dr John Vincent spoke of the countless jobs which Grace had undertaken, with immense care and capability, for Burngreave Ashram Community since 2000. John will continue their mission, but Grace’s passion and pragmatism will be missed by many.